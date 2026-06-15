2 men shot, wounded in car in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

Two men were hospitalized early Monday after being shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Chatham community.

The shooting happened at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of South State Street, police said.

Police said the men, 18 and 49, heard two shots and realized they were hit, and drove nearly two miles west to the 8700 block of South Ada Street for help.

The younger man was shot in the thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the older man was shot in the leg and was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park.

Both were in good condition.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of Monday morning. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.