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2 men killed, woman critically injured after shooting in West Englewood

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Two men were killed and a woman was critically injured after a shooting in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood. 

Chicago police said a 26-year-old woman, and two men ages 30 and 31 years old, were standing outside a house in the 6500 block of South Hermitage Avenue just before 1 a.m. when an SUV approached. 

Police said someone inside the SUV fired shots, hitting the victims. 

The male victims were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. 

The 26-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in critical conditon. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating.

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