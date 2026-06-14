Shooting leaves man, 36, dead in Chicago's Roseland community

A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland community Saturday night.

At 9:50 p.m., police said the 36-year-old man was near Abbott Park at 95th and State streets when another man approached, and a quarrel turned physical.

The second man pulled out a gun and shot the first man multiple times before running away, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. The shooter ran off north toward 95th Street, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning, and Calumet Area detectives were investigating.