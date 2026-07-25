1 dead, 4 injured in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least five people were injured, including a young child, in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday afternoon.

The ages of the victims range from 5 to 46, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 46-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk around 6:10 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Chicago police said a green sedan approached and someone from inside the sedan fired multiple gunshots in the victim's direction before fleeing southbound from the area.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his back and leg and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street

At 1:14 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue, a 37-year-old man was shot in the face and self-transported to Community First Hospital. CPD says he was later taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. The victim was uncooperative in providing details of the incident to responding officers.

At 2:13 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street, a 37-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle when an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun and fired gunshots toward the victim. The victim was hit in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back with CBS Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.