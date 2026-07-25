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5-year-old boy, man injured in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A 5-year-old boy and a man were injured during a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near West Side overnight. 

Around 12:35 a.m., Chicago police said a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots into a large group in the 1000 block of West 14th Street. 

A 5-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

Police said a 39-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition. 

The SUV drove away and no arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating.

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