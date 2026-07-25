5-year-old boy, man injured in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

A 5-year-old boy and a man were injured during a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near West Side overnight.

Around 12:35 a.m., Chicago police said a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots into a large group in the 1000 block of West 14th Street.

A 5-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a 39-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The SUV drove away and no arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.