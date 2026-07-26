Shooting leaves 1 woman dead, 1 wounded in Chicago's Roseland community

One woman was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's Roseland community early Sunday.

At 12:49 a.m., two women were standing outside in a large group in the 10400 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone from the group took out a gun and fired two shots.

Both women were struck by gunfire multiple times.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old woman was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of later Sunday morning. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.