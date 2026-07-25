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Man shot, killed in SUV in West Garfield Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man shot and killed inside an SUV in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said a 37-year-old man was sitting inside his SUV in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street just before 2:15 a.m. when a man approached him. 

Police said the man pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim. 

The 37-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died. He has not been identified. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating.

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