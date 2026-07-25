Man shot, killed in SUV in West Garfield Park

A man shot and killed inside an SUV in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said a 37-year-old man was sitting inside his SUV in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street just before 2:15 a.m. when a man approached him.

Police said the man pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim.

The 37-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died. He has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.