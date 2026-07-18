2 dead, 7 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to Chicago police

At least two people were killed and seven others were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday afternoon.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 48.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, Chicago police officers responded to the 400 block of North Central Avenue around 7:47 p.m., where a 29-year-old man was shot while standing near the sidewalk.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and self-transported to Loreto Hospital in fair condition.

Then, just before 11 p.m., police say that a woman, 22, and a man, 38, were inside a residence in the 400 block of West Marquette Road and were engaged in an argument that turned into a fight.

During the fight, police say that the man pulled out a sharp object and cut the woman on the stomach before pulling her outside of the residence. Another known woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The woman who suffered cuts during the fight was also taken to U of C in good condition. The woman who fired the shot was placed into custody and a gun was recovered. Police say that charges are pending, and the incident appeared domestic-related.

And just before midnight, a 19-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue. Police say he was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:32 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Princeton Avenue, CPD's 9th District Tactical Team responded to a call of a large gathering and ordered the crowd to disperse. During this, they were in the process of conducting an investigatory stop for possible firearm possession and a brief physical struggle with a man occurred. During the struggle, the man's firearm discharged, shooting himself in the left thigh. Officers immediately called for an ambulance and rendered aid to the subject at the scene, police said. The offender was taken into custody and transported to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in good condition.

9th District Tactical Team responded to a call of a large gathering and ordered the crowd to disperse. During this, they were in the process of conducting an investigatory stop for possible firearm possession and a brief physical struggle with a man occurred. During the struggle, the man's firearm discharged, shooting himself in the left thigh. Officers immediately called for an ambulance and rendered aid to the subject at the scene, police said. The offender was taken into custody and transported to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in good condition. At 2:05 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue, a 48-year-old man was outside standing by his vehicle when an unknown male approached and attempted to take his vehicle. The two got into a brief fight before the suspect pulled out a gun and fired gunshots, hitting the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

At 2:55 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Princeton Avenue, a 25-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the head. He was taken to Provident Hospital, where he died. Police said the unknown person involved fled the scene.

At 3:05 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Princeton Avenue, a 22-year-old woman was standing outside when she heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower backside and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

At 4 a.m. in the 700 block of North Central Avenue, a 17-year-old boy was walking in an alley when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

At 9:17 a.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, a man armed with a handgun entered a convenience store and approached the counter, demanded money from the register and then shot the worker, a 42-year-old man, who was standing behind the counter. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to U of C in fair condition.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.