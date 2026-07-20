Woman shot while driving in Chicago's Englewood community

A woman was expected to recover after she was shot while driving in Chicago's Englewood community Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

Police said the 27-year-old woman was driving in the area when she heard gunshots and felt pain. She was shot in the right hip and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

Following the shooting, police were seen inspecting the car, which appeared to have had its back windshield shot out.

The circumstances of the incident were under investigation by Wentworth Area detectives on Monday morning.