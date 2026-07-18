Convenience store clerk shot during robbery on South Side, police say

A convenience store worker was taken to the hospital after being shot during a robbery on the city's South Side on Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:17 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 47th Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Chicago police said an unknown armed man entered a convenience store, approached the counter and demanded money from the register. During this time, the gunman shot the victim, who was standing behind the counter, before leaving the scene.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

It is unclear if the gunman took any money during the robbery.

No further information was immediately available.

Area One Detectives are investigating.