Man killed in shooting during fight in Chicago's Lincoln Park community

A man was shot and killed in a fight in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said at 11:43 p.m., a fight broke out in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, near the six-way intersection with Webster Avenue and Larrabee Street/Geneva Terrace.

During the fight, someone pulled a gun and shot a 30-year-old man, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was placed into custody, and charges were pending early Monday, police said. A gun was recovered.