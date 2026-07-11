1 dead, 6 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least one person was killed and six others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday evening.

The ages of the victims range from 19 to 37, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 37-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk just before 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Lincoln Avenue when he was approached by an unknown vehicle.

At least one person from inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot at the victim in the arm, CPD said.

The victim self-transported to Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in an unknown condition. CPD said the victim's condition was, however, stabilized.

Then, just before 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street, the victim, a 56-year-old man, was standing outside when, from a distance, two unknown men shot at the victim.

The victim was shot in the rear and was being taken to Christ Hospital when the vehicle he was in got involved in a minor traffic accident with a dark colored sedan near the intersection at the 9500 block of South Loomis, police said.

The 56-year-old victim was a passenger inside a white sedan and was taken by the fire crews to Christ Hospital. The driver of the white sedan had no injuries. The driver of the dark sedan, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for pain in his left arm and is listed in fair condition.

Later in the evening, just before 11 p.m., officers found a 30-year-old man unresponsive near the 0-100 block of West 112th Place.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was released.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:05 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Talman Avenue, the victim, a 37-year-old man, was involved in an argument with unknown men who were inside a black SUV. One of those men pulled out a gun and opened fire from within the SUV. The victim was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 5:32 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Throop Street, a 30-year-old man was outside when he suffered multiple gunshots to the body. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. The victim told officers that he was shot at by someone who was traveling in a black vehicle.

At 6:05 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Manistee Avenue, a 19-year-old man was found inside a residence with multiple gunshots to the body. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 3:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Yates Boulevard, a 34-year-old man, while standing on the sidewalk, was shot in his left hand when an unknown person inside a black sedan fired gunshots in his direction. The offending vehicle fled in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back throughout the weekend for updates.