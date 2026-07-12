1 man dead, 1 wounded in shooting at edge of Chicago's Logan Square community

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at the edge of Chicago's Logan Square community Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 11:06 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, just north of North Avenue, where the Logan Square and Humboldt Park communities meet.

Police said two men were standing outside when another man walked up and opened fire at them.

One of the men, 43, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died, police said.

The other man, 33, was shot in the left leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The shooter ran off, police said.

Grand Central Area detectives were investigating early Sunday.