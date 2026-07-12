2 women, man shot on Chicago's Near West Side

Three people were wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting on Chicago's Near West Side.

Police said at 2:18 a.m., police were called for a person shot in the 100 block of South Honore Street, near Adams Street and only a few blocks from the United Center.

Responding officers found two women who had been shot in a parked silver car. Multiple bullet holes were seen in the car, and police placed two dozen evidence markers for shell casings at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman had been shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.

A 36-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was nearby at the time and was shot in the right leg. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of 7 a.m. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.