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Boy, 14, shot and wounded in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

By Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting happened at 1:23 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Van Buren Street, near Lotus Avenue, police said.

Police said the boy was outside when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He took himself to Loretto Hospital, and was transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating what led to the shooting.

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