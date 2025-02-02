4 killed, 7 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people are dead and seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend as of Sunday afternoon.

The ages of the victims range from 13 to 57.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 37-year-old woman was shot while arguing with another person inside an apartment just after 8:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Emerald Avenue.

Police said the argument became physical, and the offender pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once in the stomach. The offender was placed into custody without incident, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The victim was taken by fire crews to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Charges in the shooting are pending.

Later in the evening, just before 11 p.m., a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Damen Avenue when he heard two vehicles drive by at a high rate of speed, heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the hip by gunfire.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. No arrests were made.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:50 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Avenue F, a 20-year-old woman was in a vehicle when a black sedan pulled up, and someone from inside shot at the victim's vehicle and drove off. She was hit in both ankles and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

At 1:43 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, a 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown SUV pulled up alongside. An unknown person from inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the right leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At 8:36 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Shields Avenue, a 13-year-old boy was outside walking when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was treated and released in good condition after suffering a graze wound to the foot.

Shootings from Sunday

At 12:10 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Damen Avenue, an 18-year-old man was inside a garage when he was shot at by an unknown male who fled the scene. The victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 1:50 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, a 19-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot at by an unknown person in a silver SUV. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 3:15 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue

At 6:11 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Walden Parkway, an argument between the victim, a 20-year-old man, and another male inside a residence turned into a fight when the offender pulled a firearm, fired shots at the victim, and then fled the residence. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died.



At 10:47 a.m., in the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue

At 4:36 p.m., a 20-year-old man was in an alley in the 3600 block of West 60th Place in West Lawn when he was struck in the armpit and head by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

