Burglary suspect shot, killed by police on Chicago's West Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (CBS) — A burglary suspect was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in the West Side's Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

Police said at 10:47 a.m., officers from the Ogden (10th) District were called for a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue.

Officers encountered a suspect, which resulted in a foot chase and an exchange of gunfire at multiple nearby locations, police said.

Officers were fired upon by the suspect and returned fire, striking him, police said.

The suspect died at an area hospital, police said. An unspecified number of officers were also taken to the hospital for observation.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

One neighbor said the gunshots sounded like a war zone and he immediately ducked inside of his house.

"Yeah, it was that close. Of course, I got down. I'm used to gunshots of course. I'm from the neighborhood. But that was too close," said Mustafa Hayes, who heard the gunshots, "and I've been shot before, more than once. So yes, I'm going to jump down."

Another neighbor said they heard at least 20 to 30 shots. Shell casings near the intersection of 18th Street and Ridgeway Avenue, steps away from a church.

"It's very senseless. Nonsense, especially on a Sunday morning," said Alyssa Carrero. "To hear it that early was just beyond me. Just crazy, I couldn't even believe it."

Police said they are checking body camera videos, as well as POD cams, so they can get a better understanding of what happened.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating. COPA is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact their office at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.