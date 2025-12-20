Chicago weekend shootings leave 6 hurt

At least six people were hurt in weekend shootings around Chicago as of Saturday evening.

The ages of the victims range from 23 to 46, according to police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 23-year-old woman was traveling in a vehicle as a passenger just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when an unknown person fired multiple gunshots in the victim's direction.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Around the same time, a 46-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 200 block of West 108th Street when an unknown person from outside the vehicle fired a gunshot in his direction.

The victim was hit in his right arm and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:26 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Stewart Avenue, three occupants were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot at by an unknown person who fled the scene. A 25-year-old man was hit in the arm and hand. A 26-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen and arm. A second woman, 21, was hit by a fragment on the rear of the head. The victims self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were all listed in fair condition.

At 12:57 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 63rd Street, a 35-year-old man was entering a bar when he was shot at by a male suspect who fled the scene. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

At 2 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Kostner Avenue, a man, 31, was outside when a fight with multiple people ensued. He was shot in his left foot. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. The suspect is unknown.

Unless otherwise noted, there is no one in custody in either shooting.

