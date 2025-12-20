Watch CBS News
Man, two women injured after shots fired into car on Chicago's West Side

A man and two women were shot while inside a car in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said the three victims were in the 8100 Block of S. Stewart when shots were fired at their car around 3:15 a.m.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and hand. A 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and arm, and a fragment hit a 21-year-old woman in the head. 

The victims drove themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are all listed in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

