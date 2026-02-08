1 killed, 7 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least one person was killed, and seven others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The victims' ages range from 17 to 68.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 53-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body while inside a residence in the 8000 block of South Eberhart around 5:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

Later in the evening, a 27-year-old woman was inside a vehicle shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Leamington Avenue, when she heard gunshots and then felt pain.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the right arm, police said.

The vehicle came to a stop, at which time the victim exited and fled to another location, where 911 was contacted, police said. Chicago Fire Department personnel responded, treated the victim on scene, and took her to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Laramie Avenue, a 68-year-old man was inside a residence, where he suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was transported to Stroger, where he is listed in stable condition. The victim was uncooperative with responding officers.

At 5:47 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Kedzie Avenue, a 32-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. He suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and self-transported to Insight Hospital in uncondition.

At 3:04 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Indiana Avenue, three men approached two others, 31 and 45, standing near the sidewalk. At least one of the suspects fired shots at the victims. They then fled in an unknown direction. The 31-year-old was shot twice in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition. The 45-year-old was shot in the arm and was taken to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.

At 7:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, a 35-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown gunman who fired shots at the victim. The victim was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 9:21 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was involved in a quarrel with two males in the 4500 block of South Whipple Street when one of them pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the teen. The teen was shot in the back and the left biceps, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise specified, no one is in custody in the above shootings.