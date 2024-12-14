At least 1 dead, 5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person is dead and five other people were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Saturday afternoon.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 42.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 28-year-old man was a passenger inside a vehicle that was hit by gunfire around 5:16 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street. The victim was hit in the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Later in the evening, just before 8:30 p.m., in the 7100 block of South Claremont Avenue, an 18-year-old man was shot in his leg after entering a vehicle. He told officers that he was shot at by an unknown male who was inside the vehicle. The victim then exited the vehicle and left the scene. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Around 11:40 p.m., a woman, around the age of 38, was shot in her arm while in the 2100 block of West 47th Street. Police said she was uncooperative with details. She was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Minutes later, around 11:49 p.m., in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, a 30-year-old man was outside when he was shot at by an unknown person traveling in a black SUV. He was hit twice in the leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:28 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Mayfield Avenue, a vehicle occupied by five individuals, including two off-duty Chicago police officers

At 2:49 a.m. in the 400 block of East 87th Street, a 42-year-old man was sitting inside a parked vehicle when he heard a shot fired and felt pain. The victim sustained was shot in the hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident.

