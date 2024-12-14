Man wounded during shootout near car with off-duty Chicago police officers inside

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously wounded during a shootout near a car with off-duty Chicago police officers inside early Saturday morning on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Mayfield Avenue.

Chicago police said a vehicle occupied by five people, including two off-duty police officers, was parked. A 26-year-old man got out of the vehicle, at which point a person in another vehicle began shooting in their direction, hitting him.

During the incident, a weapon was discharged from the vehicle in the direction of the shooter, who left the scene. It is not clear who fired the shots.

The vehicle containing the off-duty officers and two additional passengers took the victim to a local hospital in serious condition.

No arrests were made, and no officers were hurt during the shooting.

A CFD source said the man who was shot was being dropped off when the shootout occurred. The victim was accidentally shot by someone in the car he was in. The vehicle was pulled over by Oak Park police while transporting the victim to West Suburban Hospital.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the Investigative Response Team is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit Chicagocopa.com.