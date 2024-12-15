Watch CBS News
Man found shot, killed in Little Village alley, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot and killed Saturday night in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

Chicago police said just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 3100 block of West Cermak Road. That's where they found the man in an alley with a gunshot wound to his back. He died at the scene.

Further investigation indicated that there was a green SUV that struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in close proximity to the victim. Preliminary investigation also indicated that the victim may have been inside the vehicle before being found by officers.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

