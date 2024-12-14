Watch CBS News
Boy, 3, struck by stray bullet during armed robbery attempt on Chicago's Near West Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old was wounded by a stray bullet during an armed robbery attempt Saturday afternoon in the Little Italy neighborhood near the University of Illinois Chicago campus on the Near West Side.

Police said, around 4:50 p.m., a 20-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, when a gunman walked up and demanded his property.

The gunman then fired shots into the air, hitting a 3-year-old boy in a nearby apartment. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to his left ear.

The 20-year-old man was not injured.

No one was in custody Saturday evening.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

