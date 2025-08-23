2 dead, 12 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people are dead and 12 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago during the weekend, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 19 to 48.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 33-year-old woman was driving just before 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 66th Street when she suffered a gunshot wound to her right eye.

Police said an unknown suspect inside a black vehicle fired multiple gunshots in the victim's direction and then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Later in the evening, shortly after 10 p.m. in the 300 block of South Maplewood Avenue, two 38-year-old men were standing outside when an unknown man approached them on foot, pulled out a gun, and fired multiple shots at them.

One of the victims was hit with multiple gunshot about the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second was hit in the flank and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes later, around 10:15 p.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling in the 1700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive in a vehicle when another man, who was traveling in a silver SUV, shot at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was hit in the knee and was taken to Stroger in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 10:55 p.m. in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue

At 11:51 p.m. in the 300 block of North Central Avenue, a 35-year-old man was outside when he was shot twice in the arm. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition.



Shootings from Saturday

At 12:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue, a 25-year-old woman was outside when she was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At 1 a.m. in an unknown location, a 27-year-old man was outside when he heard shots being fired and felt pain. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The victim was unable to provide further specifics of the incident.

At 2:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Ashland Avenue, a 19-year-old man was outside when he was shot at by a suspect who was traveling in a white vehicle. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition at St. Francis Hospital.

At 5:19 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Warren Boulevard, an argument between the victim, a 42-year-old man, standing near the sidewalk, and another man turned into a fight when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the victim, then fled in an unknown vehicle heading westbound on Warren Boulevard. The victim sustained a gunshot wound in the leg and the arm. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, initially listed in fair condition.



At 7:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of West North Avenue, officers responded to the scene and found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to Stroger in critical condition.

At 9:12 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, officers responded to the scene and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the left leg. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 12:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Indiana Avenue, a 30-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the right hand by an unknown person. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either case.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.