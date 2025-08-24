5-year-old boy dies after being shot inside apartment in Kenwood neighborhood, police say

A 5-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside an apartment on Chicago's South Side on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:17 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Chicago police said the child was inside the apartment when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.