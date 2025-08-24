Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old boy dies after being shot inside apartment in Kenwood neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 5-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside an apartment on Chicago's South Side on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:17 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Chicago police said the child was inside the apartment when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue