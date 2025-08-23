2 men shot during argument at convenience store in Humboldt Park, police say

Two men were hurt after being shot at a convenience store overnight in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said just before 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Franklin Super Food and Liquor store in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue, where the men, 45 and 48, were found.

Investigation into the incident indicated that the victims were shot during an argument between two other men who pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The 45-year-old was hit in the back and arm and was in serious condition.

The 48-year-old was hit multiple times in the body and was in fair condition.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.