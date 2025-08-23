Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot during argument at convenience store in Humboldt Park, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 men shot at Humboldt Park convenience store
2 men shot at Humboldt Park convenience store 00:31

Two men were hurt after being shot at a convenience store overnight in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said just before 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Franklin Super Food and Liquor store in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue, where the men, 45 and 48, were found.

Investigation into the incident indicated that the victims were shot during an argument between two other men who pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The 45-year-old was hit in the back and arm and was in serious condition.

The 48-year-old was hit multiple times in the body and was in fair condition.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue