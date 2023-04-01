Chicago weekend shootings: 1 dead, 7 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and seven others are wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 45.

In the first shooting of the weekend, two men were shot in the 1200 block of West 81st Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday evening.

Police say around 6:51 p.m., the men were standing outside when a white-colored vehicle drove by and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots - striking the victims.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 39-year-old male was shot in the back and Leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center also in critical condition.

Within 30 minutes, A 45-year-old man was shot during a fight, in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Around 7:17 p.m., the victim was in a fight inside a residence with a known suspect who fired a shot. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk, in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street on the Near West Side.

Police said just before 11 p.m. the unaged victim was walking when an unknown man wearing all dark clothing approached and began shooting at the victim and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 14-year-old girl was shot inside her home in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:24 a.m., the girl was inside her residence when she heard shots coming from the outside and she immediately felt pain.

The victim was shot twice in the left thigh and was transported by CFD to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Monday:

At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street, officers responded to a shots fired call in West Garfield Park and discovered a 32-year-old man laying on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The victim was transported by CFD to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 2:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 3100 block of West Warren Boulevard, a group of individuals were walking into a residence in East Garfield Park when a black sedan approached and an unknown offender from inside the vehicle fired multiple shots toward the group. A man, 43, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and two more to the right shoulder and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition. A woman, 41, suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and buttocks and was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.