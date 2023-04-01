Chicago shooting: Girl, 14, shot while inside home in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl is critically hurt after being shot while inside her home in the West Pullman neighborhood Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue around 1:24 a.m.
Chicago police say the 14-year-old girl was inside her residence when she heard shots fired from outside and immediately felt pain.
She was shot twice in the left thigh and was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
