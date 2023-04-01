Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: Girl, 14, shot while inside home in West Pullman

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Girl, 14, shot while inside home on Far South Side
Girl, 14, shot while inside home on Far South Side 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl is critically hurt after being shot while inside her home in the West Pullman neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue around 1:24 a.m.

Chicago police say the 14-year-old girl was inside her residence when she heard shots fired from outside and immediately felt pain.

She was shot twice in the left thigh and was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made. 

First published on April 1, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.