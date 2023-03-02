Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Winter storm watch ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The calm before the storm.

Thursday will be a mild day with temperatures in the low 40s and cloudy skies.

Rain comes in from the south by daybreak on Friday before changing to a heavy wet snow. Friday evening commuters will mostly likely be impacted.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for northeast Illinois from Friday morning until Friday evening.  

 Snow tapers off by night giving way to weekend sunshine.   

Laura Bannon
First published on March 2, 2023 / 5:05 AM

