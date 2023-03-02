Chicago First Alert Weather: Winter storm watch ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The calm before the storm.
Thursday will be a mild day with temperatures in the low 40s and cloudy skies.
Rain comes in from the south by daybreak on Friday before changing to a heavy wet snow. Friday evening commuters will mostly likely be impacted.
A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for northeast Illinois from Friday morning until Friday evening.
Snow tapers off by night giving way to weekend sunshine.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.