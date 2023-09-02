Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer temperatures continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer temperatures continue in the Chicago area with plenty of sunshine. Humidity should remain below levels where heat advisories will be needed through the Labor Day holiday.

Saturday night brings clear skies and a low temperature of 67 degrees.

Expect sunny skies Monday and breezy conditions. High temperatures will reach 95 degrees.

Labor Day will be sunny and breezy as well with a high temperature of 96 degrees.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s through midweek, but humidity starts to creep up by Tuesday. Thankfully, temperatures will come down a bit by then and may avoid dangerous heat values.

