Watch CBS News
Weather

Near record breaking temperatures expected in Chicago area

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy fog and low clouds will develop again Sunday night into Monday morning across the Chicago area as temperatures cool into the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds and fog will linger into the late morning on Monday, then gradually decrease in the afternoon. 

tonight.png
CBS
lows-tonight.jpg
CBS

Highs Monday will reach the low 40s inland and upper 30s near the lakeshore. 

Temperatures increase this workweek from low 40s Monday, mid 40s Tuesday to 50s by Wednesday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be running more than 20 degrees above normal and we'll be near record warmth on Friday. 

Showers and thunderstorms are likely late Thursday into early Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. Behind the front much cooler weather is expected next weekend, along with a colder weather pattern for the week of February 12.

tomorrow.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow.jpg
CBS

FORECAST: 

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of fog developing with low clouds. LOW: 31

MONDAY: Morning fog and low clouds, then becoming partly cloudy. HIGH: 41

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 45

7-day.jpg
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 4:16 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.