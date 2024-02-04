Near record breaking temperatures expected in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy fog and low clouds will develop again Sunday night into Monday morning across the Chicago area as temperatures cool into the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds and fog will linger into the late morning on Monday, then gradually decrease in the afternoon.

Highs Monday will reach the low 40s inland and upper 30s near the lakeshore.

Temperatures increase this workweek from low 40s Monday, mid 40s Tuesday to 50s by Wednesday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be running more than 20 degrees above normal and we'll be near record warmth on Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely late Thursday into early Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. Behind the front much cooler weather is expected next weekend, along with a colder weather pattern for the week of February 12.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of fog developing with low clouds. LOW: 31

MONDAY: Morning fog and low clouds, then becoming partly cloudy. HIGH: 41

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 45

