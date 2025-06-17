Chicago weather: Tornado Watch, Flood Watch for parts of Chicago area as severe thunderstorms approach

Severe weather bringing heavy rainfall, damaging winds, flooding and stronger tornadoes is barreling toward Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

Rain, lightning and rumbling thunder reached the Loop by 1:40 p.m. By 3 p.m., ponding was evident downtown as heavy rain fell.

A ground stop is in effect at Chicago Midway International Airport due to thunderstorms, and a there is a ground delay at Chicago O'Hare International Airport averaging 109 minutes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for LaPorte County in Indiana until 4:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Kankakee County until 3:45 p.m. Already, as of 2:30 p.m., the county has seen two inches of rain fall in the last hour.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Benton, Jasper, and Newton counties in Indiana until 7 p.m. CDT (8 p.m. EDT).

The largest risk of tornadoes stretches from Ottawa to Chicago's Loop, but particularly the South Side of the city, and into Northwest Indiana. The strongest storms are expected to the south and southeast.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flood Watch for Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle and Livingston counties until 8 p.m.

Chicago is squarely in the center of the greatest flooding risk Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected to fall in less than six hours. In some areas, 4 inches of rainfall in that time is possible.

Humid conditions will add to the intensity of the storms this afternoon and evening throughout the area.

The strong storms will taper off and be out of our area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., but lingering showers will continue through the night and into Thursday. That continued rain could exacerbate flooding.

Following the storms is a building heat wave, with humidity levels that will push the heat index above 100 throughout the Chicago area. Record-tying high temperatures are expected Sunday.

Tornado watch vs. warning

The National Weather Service issues three kids of tornado-related alerts, and the two most common are a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

A tornado watch is the lowest level alert the NWS issues, and means tornadoes are possible in and near the area identified in the alert. If a tornado watch is issued for where you are, you should review your emergency plans, take inventory of your supplies, and check your safe room. A tornado watch gives you the opportunity to prepare to act quickly to protect yourself, your loved ones and your pets if a tornado warning is issued. Tornado watches are also typically large in scope, and can cover multiple counties or even entire states.

A tornado warning is the second level of alert the NWS issues, and means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar, meaning there is imminent danger to life and property. You should take action immediately to protect yourself, your loved ones and your pets in the event of a tornado warning. They are typically issued for a smaller, more precise area and are issued by your local forecast office.

The third, least common and most severe, alert is a tornado emergency, which is issued when a violent tornado has touched down in the watch area and there is a severe threat to human life and property, and confirmed catastrophic damage. You should immediately seek shelter in the safest location possible and shelter in place. Never try to outrun a tornado in a vehicle.

What to do if you are under a tornado warning

If you are under a tornado warning, immediately move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or apartment building. A basement is ideal; if you live in a multi-unit building, it may be better to take shelter in a basement or interior laundry room on the lowest floor of your building than in your own unit.

If you do not have a basement or access to one, you should take shelter in an interior room with no windows like a bathroom or closet. Avoid windows.

If you are in a mobile home, vehicle or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and do what you can to protect yourself from flying debris.

If possible, bring your phone, charger, flashlight, and bottled water for yourself, your family and your pets into the safe room with you. The NWS recommends having a battery operated radio on hand to listen for updates as well, in case you lose power.