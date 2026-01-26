Dangerous cold returns in Chicago after winter storm snow totals top 6 inches in many areas

A day after much of the Chicago area was socked with a snowstorm that lingered from Saturday night all the way into Sunday afternoon, bitter and dangerous cold settled on the area.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area until noon Monday, with wind chills as low as -15 to -25 expected. Such conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes.

Chicago Public Schools are open as usual on Monday despite the cold. But some school districts in the greater Chicago area will indeed be closed on Monday and will be moving to e-learning.

A clipper system is also passing north of the area late Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a chance for flurries or more spotty light snow.

The weather, both locally and across the country, is also impacting service at Chicago's airports. As of 10 a.m. Monday, O'Hare had reported 219 flight cancelations and delays averaging 18 minutes. Midway Airport was reporting 29 flight cancelations and average delays of less than 15 minutes.

How much snow did we get?

Initial forecasts predicted anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow then grew as the storm got closer. In the end, many parts of Chicago and the suburbs saw well over half a foot. The highest snow totals seemed to be concentrated in the city itself.

Here are some of the Chicago area snow totals from Sunday's storm:

The Loop: 10.5 inches

Avondale: 9 inches

Glenview, Ill.: 8.8 inches

Wicker Park: 8.5 inches

Logan Square: 8.5 inches

Garfield Park: 8 inches

West Loop: 8 inches

Bronzeville: 8 inches

Bridgeport: 7 inches

Evanston, Ill.: 6 inches

Niles, Ill.: 5.3 inches

Oak Lawn, Ill.: 4.5 inches

Midway Airport: 4.4 inches

O'Hare Airport: 3.5 inches

Chicago, Cook County Warming Centers open

Warming centers are open throughout the Chicago area. Department of Family and Support Services community service centers are open as warming centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 W. 79th St.

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The North Area Community Service Center at 845 W. Wilson Ave.

The South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

The Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago Public Library, Park District, and City College facilities, senior centers, community service centers, and police district stations are also pressed into service as warming centers. The city has posted a map of all the facilities.

Meanwhile, weather woes across the country were disrupting flights at O'Hare and Midway international airports again on Monday.

As of just after 10:30 a.m., 228 flights were canceled at O'Hare, and 30 at Midway, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

More than 500 flights in and out of O'Hare were canceled amid the snowstorm on Sunday.

Salt spreaders were out across Chicago early Monday morning, first targeting major streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, bridges, and overpasses before getting to neighborhood streets.

Before the cold set in, the winter storm Saturday night through Sunday afternoon dropped 10.5 inches in the Loop, 9 inches in Avondale and Pilsen, 8.5 inches in Wicker Park and Bronzeville, and 8.1 inches in Hobart, Indiana.