Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the upper 70s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a sunny and warm day.

Tuesday's highs reach the middle 70s with sunny skies.

Summer-like conditions continue through Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

It'll stay warm through Saturday before a cool down.