Windy and warmer day Friday before weekend cooldown in Chicago

A warmer finish to a mild week in Chicago.

Friday's highs will be in the upper 50s, close to 60 degrees. The record high for Chicago O'Hare Airport is 62 degrees.

Wind builds in the mid-morning to early afternoon with gusts reaching as high as 40 to 45 mph.

Due to the strength of the wind, a wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This brings an elevated fire danger to the area, especially south of I-80.

Colder air arrives Friday night, with a notable drop in temperatures on Saturday and Sunday in the 30s. The normal high for early March is in the lower 40s.

Mild weather continues next week with multiple opportunities for rain.