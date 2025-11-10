O'Hare closed to many flights overnight, numerous flight cancellations amid Chicago area winter storm

O'Hare International Airport was closed to many flights overnight Sunday into Monday as a serious early-season winter storm pounded the area.

While some flights were still taking off or landing, O'Hare was closed to general aviation and non-scheduled flights overnight.

For when the airport reopens, 233 flights have been canceled.

Another 130 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport early Monday, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Chicago's airports are struggling with a one-two punch of the storm and staffing issues tied to the federal government shutdown.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Monday morning for the unseasonable fall snowstorm that clobbered much of the area with lake-effect snow.

