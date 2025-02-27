Two more warm days in Chicago before weekend cooldown

Two more warm days in Chicago

Two more mild days before a weekend cool-down in Chicago.

Clouds dominate for another day with colder breezes from the northwest. It will be slightly cooler on Thursday, but temperatures remain above the norm in the middle 40s.

On Friday, strong west/southwest winds build as gusts may reach as high as 40 to 50 mph. Warmer winds boost highs into the middle and upper 50s for the final day of February.

Colder air arrives for the weekend. Seasonably chilly temperatures in the 30s for Saturday and Sunday. The cold weather appears to be short-lived as highs next week rebound back to the 40s and 50s.