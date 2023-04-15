Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms ahead of falling temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening in the Chicago area. Temperatures will drop dramatically Sunday into Monday with soe rain showers changing to light snow.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening. The threat of severe weather will remain to the southwest of Chicago in central Illinois, but a few storms may spill over into our far western counties.

Sunday brings rain showers and falling temperatures that will be in the 50s in the morning and then fall to the 40s in the afternoon.

Rain may mix with snow into early Monday. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s by midweek.

