Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms ahead of falling temperatures

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening in the Chicago area. Temperatures will drop dramatically Sunday into Monday with soe rain showers changing to light snow. 

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening. The threat of severe weather will remain to the southwest of Chicago in central Illinois, but a few storms may spill over into our far western counties. 

Next 24-48 hours April 15, 2023
CBS
Day planner Sunday
Sunday Day Planner CBS

Sunday brings rain showers and falling temperatures that will be in the 50s in the morning and then fall to the 40s in the afternoon. 

Rain may mix with snow into early Monday. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s by midweek. 

High temperatures next 6 days
High temperatures for the next 6 days CBS
7-day forecast April 15, 2023
7-day forecast CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.