Afternoon rain showers on Friday in Chicago

Rain showers move into the Chicago area on Friday afternoon.

Some early sunshine starts the day on Friday, but clouds will increase quickly ahead of our next weather maker. Scattered showers increase in the afternoon into the evening.

Highs will be in the upper 40s, with temperatures in the mid-40s near the lake.

Rain chances linger into Saturday mainly for areas along and south of I-80. Highs this weekend will be around 50 degrees, but in the 40s near the lake.

A strong cold front arrives Monday morning with a slight chance of rain and wet snow. Windy and colder Monday afternoon with highs in the 30s. Lows Monday night in the 20s.

Temperatures rise to the 60s by mid-week. There's a chance for showers late Wednesday into Thursday.