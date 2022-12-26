Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup begins, overnight snow showers likely

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup begins in the Chicago area as temperatures are much water, but conditions much wetter this week.

Snow showers are likely Sunday night. Expect a minor accumulation of less than an inch west of Chicago.

Day planner for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 CBS

Low temperatures for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 CBS

Monday brings morning snow showers and a high temperature of 21 degrees.

Temperatures are back to the 40s and 50s from Wednesday to the weekend with rain likely Thursday through the weekend.

High temperatures for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 CBS

7-day forecast for Dec. 25, 2022 CBS