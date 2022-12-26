Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup begins, overnight snow showers likely
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup begins in the Chicago area as temperatures are much water, but conditions much wetter this week.
Snow showers are likely Sunday night. Expect a minor accumulation of less than an inch west of Chicago.
Monday brings morning snow showers and a high temperature of 21 degrees.
Temperatures are back to the 40s and 50s from Wednesday to the weekend with rain likely Thursday through the weekend.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.