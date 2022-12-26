Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup begins, overnight snow showers likely

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup begins in the Chicago area as temperatures are much water, but conditions much wetter this week. 

Snow showers are likely Sunday night. Expect a minor accumulation of less than an inch west of Chicago. 

Day planner for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Day planner for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 CBS
Low temperatures for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022
Low temperatures for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 CBS

Monday brings morning snow showers and a high temperature of 21 degrees. 

Temperatures are back to the 40s and 50s from Wednesday to the weekend with rain likely Thursday through the weekend.

High temperatures for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
High temperatures for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 CBS
7-day forecast for Dec. 25, 2022
7-day forecast for Dec. 25, 2022 CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 6:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.