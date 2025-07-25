Flood warning for Chicago area as severe storms roll through Friday

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chicago area as storms roll through

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chicago area as storms roll through

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chicago area as storms roll through

Chicago weather today includes severe storms moving into the area that could produce flooding Friday.

There is a Flood Advisory for Cook and Will counties until 3:25 p.m. and a Flood Warning for Cook and DuPage counties until 5:30 p.m.

Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports were placed under a ground stop as the storms moved, in though they had been lifted as of 2 p.m. Both are still under ground delays, with delays averaging 1 hour and 7 minutes at Midway and 1 hour and 15 minutes at O'Hare. O'Hare is also experiencing departure delays averaging 1 hour and 45 minutes.

There are reports of car rescues due to flooding in Washington Park on South State Street. At 47th and Archer, the roadway flooded under the viaduct.

In Summit, Illinois, many of the villages interior roads were underwater and the viaduct is flooded and closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work to bring the water levels down.

The most widespread storms will come Friday night and again at times on Saturday. These storms are capable of unleashing 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time, and producing wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.

Basement and roadway flooding are likely during severe weather. If you encounter a flooded roadway, never drive through it.

The storm threats remain in place through the weekend, with the possibility of additional rounds of flooding in parts of the area.

Residents are asked to contact 311 to report flooding.