Chicago First Alert Weather: Early morning rain, warmer temperatures

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Early morning rain tapers off as sunshine tries to break through the clouds. 

Temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s are expected for the warmest day of the week. Some southern areas could see 60s. 

 A few showers break out in the afternoon as cooler air settles at night. 

Snow showers possible Wednesday and Thursday with minor accumulations expected. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 4:49 AM

