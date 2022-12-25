Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind chill advisory is in place as feels like temperatures are well below zero.
Coldest spots are feeling as low as -20 degrees. The sun will shine bright today as the winds remain breezy. Clouds start increasing tonight as snow develops overnight.
Minor snow accumulation of an inch and under is expected through Monday morning. The rest of the day holds for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 20s. Climbing temperatures continue for the rest of the week.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BLUSTERY HIGH: 14
TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SNOW DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT LOW: 10
TOMORROW: MAINLY MORNING SNOW CHANCE, DUSTING TO AN INCH ACCUM. HIGH: 23
