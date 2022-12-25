Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory in effect
Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory in effect 02:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind chill advisory is in place as feels like temperatures are well below zero. 

wind chill advisory 12-15

Coldest spots are feeling as low as -20 degrees. The sun will shine bright today as the winds remain breezy. Clouds start increasing tonight as snow develops overnight. 

daypart-panel-Christmas
CBS News Chicago
highs-today-adi-6.png
CBS News Chicago

Minor snow accumulation of an inch and under is expected through Monday morning. The rest of the day holds for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 20s. Climbing temperatures continue for the rest of the week. 

futurecast-snow-accum-4km-adi-0z.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BLUSTERY HIGH: 14

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SNOW DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT LOW: 10

TOMORROW: MAINLY MORNING SNOW CHANCE, DUSTING TO AN INCH ACCUM. HIGH: 23

daypart-panel-Christmas
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 6:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.