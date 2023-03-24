Chicago Weather Alert: Weekend snow chance

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow and rain chances increase this weekend.

On Friday, highs reach the lower 40s as showers move in by the evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Chicago from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Accumulating snow could cause slick road conditions.

Cold rain is expected in the city.

A cold rain develops tonight and mix or changes to snow by morning. The best chance for snow accumulation stays to the north, there will likely be some slick roads.

Sunshine returns Sunday then temps rebound back near 50°.