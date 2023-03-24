Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Weekend snow chance

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow and rain chances increase this weekend. 

cbsn-2022-11.png

On Friday, highs reach the lower 40s as showers move in by the evening.  

daypart-5-panel-today-41.png

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Chicago from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Accumulating snow could cause slick road conditions.

Cold rain is expected in the city. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-72.png

A cold rain develops tonight and mix or changes to snow by morning. The best chance for snow accumulation stays to the north, there will likely be some slick roads.

Sunshine returns Sunday then temps rebound back near 50°.  

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 5:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.