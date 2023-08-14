Chicago Weather Alert: Showers, storms Monday; flood watch ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Showers and storms are on the way.

A Flood Watch will take effect for Cook, Lake, DuPage and McHenry counties from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Rain chances increase throughout the morning Monday.

Heavy rain showers and storms move into the area by the afternoon and evening. Flooding remains the main threat as the storms move into the area.

An isolated severe storm threat is also possible with this passing system this afternoon. A few storms could bring marginally severe hail, wind damage, or an isolated brief tornado.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with hazardous lake conditions.

Wednesday also brings sunshine.