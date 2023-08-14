Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Showers, storms Monday; flood watch ahead

By Gerard Jebaily

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Showers and storms are on the way. 

A Flood Watch will take effect for Cook, Lake, DuPage and McHenry counties from 10 a.m. until midnight. 

cbsn-2023-10.png

Rain chances increase throughout the morning Monday. 

Heavy rain showers and storms move into the area by the afternoon and evening. Flooding remains the main threat as the storms move into the area. 

headlines-with-future-radar.png

An isolated severe storm threat is also possible with this passing system this afternoon. A few storms could bring marginally severe hail, wind damage, or an isolated brief tornado.  

7-day-forecast-am-8.png

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with hazardous lake conditions. 

Wednesday also brings sunshine. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 5:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

