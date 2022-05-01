Watch CBS News

Chicago Weather Alert: More than 900 ComEd customers without power amid severe storms across area

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, leaving more than 900 ComEd customers without power. 

According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. 

Storms also brought down trees and even an storage structure in Westmont and caused flooding on roads in Glen Ellyn. 

First published on April 30, 2022 / 7:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.