Chicago Weather Alert: More than 900 ComEd customers without power amid severe storms across area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, leaving more than 900 ComEd customers without power.
According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Storms also brought down trees and even an storage structure in Westmont and caused flooding on roads in Glen Ellyn.
