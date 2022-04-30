Severe storms bring heavy rain, dangerous wind, tornado warnings to Chicago area

Severe storms bring heavy rain, dangerous wind, tornado warnings to Chicago areaget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms swept through the Chicago area late Saturday, bringing heavy rain, power outages, flight cancellations, and also prompting a tornado warning.
A tornado watch is in place until 8 p.m. for Cook, LaSalle, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, McHenry, Will, and DeKalb counties.
Social media users document severe weather
On Twitter during the first round of storms, one user documented sirens sounding for a tornado warning in the western suburbs.
Another Twitter user reported marble-sized hail in the Oak Brook area.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Will County, parts of DuPage County
A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of Will County, including Joliet, Bolingbrook, and Romeoville.
Parts of DuPage County have also now been added.
This severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 7:30 p.m., and it has been deemed "tornado-possible."
This thunderstorm system is pretty aggressive when it comes to both wind and hail. As of 6:54 p.m., it was over the Plainfield area.
Storm system headed through Grundy, Kendall counties is now 'tornado-possible'
The severe thunderstorm warning for Grundy and Kendall counties has been deemed "tornado-possible" because of the rotation factor that is a possibility with it.
This line of storms is expected to affect southern DuPage County, Will County, and possibly western Cook County if it holds together.
There is no tornado warning associated with this storm system at this time. But based on the potential for rotation, you are advised to prepare as for a possible tornado warning if you are in the affected areas.
The new line of storms is also now expected to hit Midway International Airport at 7:38 p.m.
The trajectory for the next line of storms
There is less of a tornado threat in the next line of storms to come, but there is still a threat of damaging winds and hail.
The next line of storms is expected to hit Plainfield at 6:57 p.m. Downers Grove at 7:16 p.m., Westmont at 7:19 p.m., and Orland Park at 7:25 p.m.
But while the threat of tornadoes has diminished, it is not over. A tornado watch is still in effect until 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, officials are assessing damage in Rockford, where the first round of storms hit hard. A building collapse has been reported near Broadway and 9th Street in Rockford.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Kendall, Grundy counties
A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued.
This warning affects all of Kendall and a large chunk of Grundy County until 7:15 p.m.
The system could bring large hail of up to 1 inch in diameter, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
The system is moving to the east-northeast at 40 mph.
Storm damage report: possible tornado in Oak Brook
Damage reports indicate that the first round of storms brought wind gusts of 65 mph in the Plainfield area.
Nickel-sized hail was also reported in Darien.
A possible tornado touchdown was reported in Oak Brook, but this has not been confirmed.
Sunshine returns, bringing further instability
Parts of the area, including the city of Chicago and the western suburbs, saw the sun come out after storms passed through early Saturday evening. But this is not good news.
Sunshine builds the air with further instability, and there are more severe weather systems threatening the area.
Just west of Champaign, mid-level rotation was spotted in a storm system. The system overall was moving east, though some cells could head northeast.
Meanwhile, the tornado warning that earlier affected McHenry County has lifted to the north.
Winds take down trees, storage structure at Westmont Hilton
CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports outside the Hilton Hotel in west suburban Westmont, strong winds ripped through a shack that is used to store port-a-potties. Just roofing and wood remained after the round of storms passed through.
Trees were also down nearby, and Westmont fire crews were on the scene.
It was prom night for an area high school at the hotel Saturday night, and the storms remained a concern early in the evening.
Earlier, Franza spotted a sun shower, flooding in Broadview, and a rainbow on the Eisenhower Expressway as she made her way through the western suburbs in CBS 2's Mobile Weather Lab.
Rotation spotted in storm cell near Caledonia
For the storm cell that has warranted a tornado warning for the northwest corner of McHenry County, rotation was seen just west of Caledonia and moving toward Poplar Grove.
The storm system was expected to cross over North Boone High School at 6:14 p.m.
Meanwhile, the severe thunderstorm cell in LaSalle County was moving northeast at 40 mph and was expected to arrive in Marseilles at 6:12 p.m. We are watching that system very closely for any sign of rotation.
Route 53 shut down for flooding in Glen Ellyn
In Glen Ellyn, Route 53 is closed in both directions at Route 38 due to flooding.
Tornado warning for McHenry County
A new tornado warning has been issued until 6:30 p.m. for northwestern McHenry and northern Boone counties.
At 5:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Timberlane and Belvidere, moving northeast at 30 mph, the National Weather Service reported.
Storms start 'absolutely out of nowhere' in western suburbs
CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported during the 5 p.m. hour that the rain just started crashing down in Oak Brook all at once. At Oakbrook Center Mall, people rushed to their cars as the downpour began.
In Elmhurst, air-raid sirens sounded warning people of a possible tornado, in connection with the warning that has since expired.
Franza reported the storm seemed to come "absolutely out of nowhere."
The rapid rain brought a risk for flash flooding, Franza reported.
Power outages, flight delays reported
As of early Saturday evening, 137 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport, and delays averaged 52 minutes. At Midway International Airport, delays averaged 39 minutes.
ComEd reported 945 customers were without power at 5 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning for LaSalle County
A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 6 p.m. for LaSalle County. Dangerous winds are a possibility, though rotation is not being seen.
Multiple rounds of storms passing through
A storm passing through the Chicago area was spotted around Lyons at 5:15 p.m. and was headed northeast toward Edgewater.
Additional storms were developing just west of our viewing area. A severe storm was moving into Rockford around 5:15 p.m. with concerns about rotation.
In the city of Chicago, downpours began around 5:15 p.m.
Tornado warning issued for parts of Chicago area
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Cook and DuPage counties through 5:15 p.m., but was dropped early. There was no confirmation that a tornado touched the ground.