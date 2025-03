Warmup in effect in Chicago with downpours on the way

Warmup in effect in Chicago with downpours on the way

A warming trend has returned to the Chicago area and rain is on the way.

Highs will be near 50 degrees on Monday with chances for a stray shower and mostly sunny skies.

Downpours arrive Tuesday with a localized flood threat.

On Wednesday, rain could change to snow with winds gusting 40 to 45 miles per hour.