Chicago warming centers open amid freezing conditions

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Warming centers are open Monday around the city due to freezing temperatures. 

Nearly 60 Chicago Park District field houses will be open along with local police stations. Libraries are closed for President's Day, but will reopen as warning centers on Tuesday. 

A cold weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. By the afternoon, highs will be near 11 degrees. 

The following warming centers are available:

Englewood Community Service Center 
1140 West 79th St.
312-747-0200 

Garfield Community Service Center 
10 South Kedzie Ave.
312-746-5400  

Martin Luther King Community Service Center 
4314 South Cottage Grove
312-747-2300 

North Area Community Service Center 
845 West Wilson Ave. 
312-744-2580 

South Chicago Community Service Center 
8650 South Commercial Ave.
312-747-0500 

Trina Davila Community Service Center 
4312 West North Ave. 
312-744-2014 

City officials recommend calling 3-1-1 to request a shelter placement, to request a well-being check for seniors, or to report issues with heat in residential buildings.   

Warming center hours may be extended depending on extreme conditions. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor forecasts and provide updates. 

